Posted: Jul 19, 2017 10:02 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2017 10:11 AM

Ben Nicholas

A traffic accident involving a rolled-over vehicle has been reported on Highway 123 and Minnesota. According to reports, EMS is on the scene, and traffic is able to proceed. However, traffic is moving slowly, and you are asked to avoid the area if possible.

We will have more information, as it becomes available.