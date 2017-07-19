Posted: Jul 19, 2017 11:35 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2017 12:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Junior Achievement looks to expand this coming school year in Bartlesville. Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley says that fifth graders will participate in BizTown in Tulsa. Only four of six elementary schools in Bartlesville went last year, but McCauley says all elementary schools will go this year. McCauley explains why this is a first class program.

With classes starting on August 17, all incoming ninth graders will check out a Chrome Book during the enrollment process and parents can purchase insurance for those Chrome Books. Tenth and twelfth grade English teachers used Chrome Book carts in twelve English classes to help teachers teach and train smaller cohorts of students last year. McCauley says the goal in the future is to use them for all grades at the high school.