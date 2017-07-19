Posted: Jul 19, 2017 2:02 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2017 2:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Oklahoma hosts an event in Bartlesville. Area Director Charlene Dew says that the event named Big Event: Surf’s Up has been pushed back to August 5 and will be at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Dew says tickets for a raffle are $100 with proceeds going towards providing a one-on-one mentor for children that need it most. She explains the impact of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Oklahoma.

Dew adds that they lack men and young couple mentors for their children, which are mostly boys. According to Dew, children especially benefit with young couple mentors because they get a male mentor, a female mentor, and a marriage example.

Only 100 tickets will be sold to reach Big Brothers and Big Sisters’ goal of 76-thousand 500 dollars. The winner of the Big Event: Surf’s Up “Endless Summer” raffle will choose between one of four trip options, including: Maui, Hawaii, Marco Island, Florida, Ventura Harbor, California, or Spears Travel Voucher of 25 hundred dollars. For more information, send an email to big-event-bartlesville-dot-org or call their office at 918-213-4524.