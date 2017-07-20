Posted: Jul 20, 2017 9:04 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2017 9:05 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma has reported that there are just under 3,000 residents of Nowata County without power as of 10:00 on Thursday morning.

PSO is looking into the issue, but has not found the cause of the outage yet.

PSO representative Stan Whiteford talks about the process.

Because the cause of the outage is not known, there is no estimated time that power could be restored.

We will update as information becomes available.