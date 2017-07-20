Posted: Jul 20, 2017 9:44 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2017 9:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second-District Oklahoma Congessman Markwayne Mullin announced today that he will host a telephone town hall for Oklahomans next Thursday night at 7:30.

Mullin says it’s his job in Congress to be a voice for Oklahoma’s Second District. The congressman hopes constituents will join in the telephone town hall event, share their concerns, and allow him to answer their questions.

You can join dial 877-229-8493, Passcode: 111439 next Thursday night to join in the call.