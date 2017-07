Posted: Jul 20, 2017 10:33 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2017 10:33 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Public Service Company of Oklahoma restored power to about three thousand customers in Nowata County at about 11:20 Thursday morning. Spokesman, Stan Whiteford says the outage was reported at about 9:15. He says the repair crew found the problem at the Nowata substation.

Whiteford says there were no reports of downed lines or other hazards.