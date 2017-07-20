Posted: Jul 20, 2017 11:34 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2017 4:00 PM

The seat for the two four-year term position for Lieutenant Gov. is opening in Oklahoma. Candidate Matt Pinnell has been meeting with voters recently to discuss what he wants to bring to the table as Lt. Gov. He explains that diversifying the economy in Oklahoma is what is needed most and that can be accomplished by being 77 counties strong.

Pinnell says aerospace, manufacturing, and tourism need to continually rise in the state. Oklahoma has the third largest tourism industry in the country according to Pinnell, who says this is something that any Lt. Gov. should focus on to increase revenue in the state. Tourism currently generates $650 million from state and local taxes but Pinnell says that more can be generated since the state has 200 lakes, 39 tribes, and more miles of Route 66 than any state in the country. 99 percent of Baby Boomers are projected to travel next year according to Pinnell.

One way of increasing the revenue dollars through Oklahoma tourism is to sell and market the state. Pinnell says the state needs a Lt. Gov. that has the experience and isn't afraid to knock on the national door.

A strong economy is need to fund core services. That comes from Pinnell too, who suggests the state should increase job growth to properly fund teachers, education, rural health care, and road work or more cuts will be made. By doing this, Pinnell says Oklahoma will diversify the economy by creating more jobs, which will get people to stay in the state.

