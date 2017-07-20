Posted: Jul 20, 2017 12:43 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2017 1:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

A pursuit of a vehicle in Craig and Rogers Counties took place on Tuesday night. According to OTEMS Paramedics, the incident ended with a single vehicle rollover at Winganon Road near Rogers County Road South 4130 on the west side of Oologah Lake.



A 15-year-old occupant was treated at the scene before being transported to Tulsa with "very minor" injuries. He was released to law enforcement.

