Posted: Jul 20, 2017 1:18 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2017 1:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Candidate Andy Coleman says he will run for the First District of Oklahoma Congressional Seat. Coleman is a former Air Force serviceman who studied international, domestic, and national security policy. He would eventually become a military intelligence officer focused on the Middle East with the Air Force and the Army.

This experience is what Coleman says will help him in dealing with the hot spots like Central Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East in foreign policy.

He then spent time in law school because of the concerning direction the country was going constitutionally, before laying that down to go serve again in the Middle East. This time he served the persecuted church with 350 others through Voice of the Martyr’s which is headquartered in Bartlesville. He says it was risky work but it was rewarding work as they spent $8 million in projects for 17 countries.

Coleman, a veteran himself, also wants to champion more veterans in office.

To top it off, Coleman is wanting to tackle the fiscal issue so that the taxpayer’s money isn’t being wasted like it has been in years past.

Photo courtesy of Andy Coleman's campain page