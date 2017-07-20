Posted: Jul 20, 2017 2:01 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2017 4:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation opens lanes in Bartlesville. These lanes are located on the stretch of road known as U.S. Highway 75 between Adams Road and the Eastland Shopping Center at Turkey Creek Bridge. However, City Manager Ed Gordon says there is one head scratching part that motorists might notice when driving, and that is the uncoordinated traffic signals.

This, according to Gordon, may have been an oversight by ODOT who started work on the bridge last spring. Though lane closures haven’t impacted motorists recently, the uncoordinated signals may throw motorists off.

ODOT says they will fix the problem and will finish work under Turkey Creek Bridge. Lanes will not close at this time.