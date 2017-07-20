Posted: Jul 20, 2017 3:11 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2017 3:57 PM

Ben Nicholas

Tulsa will be playing host to several special visitors on Tuesday. Tibetan Monks of the Drepung Gomang Monastery are coming to introduce the arts and culture of Tibet, as well as messages of peace, wisdom, and compassion.



Event organizers have planned field trips for the visiting monks, including Guthrie Green, Brookside, and several Tulsa parks.



A sand mandala will be constructed over the course of four days at Unity Center of Tulsa. The Center will be open each day the monks are in Tulsa for anyone who wishes to observe the practice. At the Center will also be a cultural pageant, a presentation on the history and culture of Tibet, a dinner prepared by the monks, a mandala dissolution ceremony, and a blessing of the Arkansas River.



The Sacred Arts Tour is endorsed by The Dalai Lama as a means of bringing teachings which create the possibility of global peace, non-violent conflict resolution, compassion, and wisdom. The monks demonstrate and express their peaceful ways through living art, ritual, dance, and prayer.



While an important purpose of the Tour is to generate income for the monastery, events are free and open to the public with a suggested donation for the cultural arts pageant only. All donations to the monks are tax deductible.

(Photo by Milton Hardy)