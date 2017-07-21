Posted: Jul 21, 2017 10:35 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2017 10:35 AM

Chief Executive Officer of the Tulsa Airport Authority, Mark VanLoh is telling a story of airport modernization and expanding destinations to audiences. VanLoh spoke to the Arvest Bank Friday Forum in Bartlesville.

VanLoh says businesses such as Lufthansa and American are investing in aircraft maintenance facilities on the airport grounds, Airlines are adding destinations and choices to flyers, and the airport is modernizing its facilities. He told the forum Tulsa's airport was built in the 60s, but it was built well. The Airport Authority is adding features flyers have asked for.

Frontier Airlines announced this week it was adding flights from Tulsa. VanLoh says when one carrier takes notice of a market, others tend to reevaluate their position.

VanLoh says he speaks with airline officials regularly and works to ensure that the price of flying out of Tulsa is competitive with that of other places you could choose to fly from.