Garrett Giles

Family Crisis and Counseling Center Advocate Patti Beavers deals protective orders for victims of domestic violence in the Bartlesville area. Beavers says people abuse because they choose to, and that people normally come in having some form of an abusive history.

During the summer months, Beaver believes tempers can flare in times of extreme heat. As heat rises with the progression of the summer, domestic violence may be triggered because people do not have a place to stay cool.

Beavers also suggests that substance abuse doesn't cause domestic violence because it's already there, but it can make domestic violence more frequent. She says if someone has a problem with substance abuse, it doesn't mean they will become abusive.

The abuser often thinks they know their rights in the relationship too. Beavers says these people can turn situations around so it's the other persons fault. Children are affected by this because they think the exposure to abuse is normal since both parents have no ability to cope with the issues at hand.

If no protection order is wanted, Beavers encourages couples facing domestic violence to come in to diffuse the situation for a healthier future. Services are free for victims and the Family Crisis and Counseling Center wants people to come in and see their resources. They also deal with substance and domestic violence abuse for teens.