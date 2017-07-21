Posted: Jul 21, 2017 2:14 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2017 2:15 PM

Garrett Giles

NewsOn6 in Tulsa adds a new member to their weather team. Lacey Swope, a former Green Country native, returns as that new member.

Swope says as a kid in Kiefer, Oklahoma, she was both terrified and fascinated with weather. This is what led to her meteorology, journalism, and mathematics studies at the University of Oklahoma, so she could figure out her childhood question: why is this happening?

After graduating from OU in 2010, Lacey became the meteorologist at KMEG 14 in Sioux City, Iowa. She covered the tri-state area of South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa before returning to Oklahoma to be a meteorologist with the News 9 Weather team in Oklahoma City. Swope says her awkward, yet humble, beginnings started when she interned during college at NEWS9.

She now gets to work in Green Country where she grew up. To Swope’s excitement of returning to her roots, she also gets to work alongside her childhood hero Travis Meyer too.

Lacey Swope is happy to be home. She looks forward to seeing what her future as a meteorologist, and as an Okie again, has in store for her at NewOn6.

Photo courtesy of NewsOn6