Posted: Jul 21, 2017 3:09 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2017 4:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Plans to build a new Casey’s in Bartlesville are being made. The proposed location for the new Casey’s General Store is at the southwest corner of the intersection of Madison and Nowata Road.

The City Planning Commissions must hear the request to rezone the site. This will be heard at the Commission’s 7:00 p.m. meeting on July 25. They will then make a recommendation on the request to the City Council.

After a second public hearing, the City Council will make a final decision on the rezoning request. The City Council will hear the request at 7:00 p.m. on August 7.

Forrest Creek residents near the proposed location have raised concerns of increased crime, trash, and insurance rates. Residents are also concerned with the loss of property value, and lights spilling into their homes.