Posted: Jul 21, 2017 3:51 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2017 3:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Land Access Program from the Department of Wildlife Conservation has been created for land owners looking to earn some money. The new program will use more than $2 million in federal grant money to increase public hunting and fishing opportunities in exchange for incentive payments to private landowners.



According to Don Brown from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, this program increases opportunities for those looking to enjoy them.



OLAP enrollees will realize several benefits:

They can choose from various types and durations of public access.

Increased law enforcement patrol by state Game Wardens.

Property signs and maps provided by OLAP, and physical marking of the OLAP area boundaries.

Ability to temporarily deny access when it adversely affects farming or ranching activities.



Enrollees choose among several public access options in the categories of walk-in hunting, walk-in fishing, stream access and wildlife viewing. Compensation is variable per acre based on the options selected and the property location.



OLAP is scheduled to launch with the opening of dove hunting season Sept. 1, 2017.



For more details and to sign up, contact Tibbits, (405) 535-7382, jeff.tibbits@odwc.ok.gov; or OLAP technician Kasie Joyner, (405) 535-5681, kasie.joyner@odwc.ok.gov.