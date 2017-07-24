Posted: Jul 24, 2017 1:12 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2017 1:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation removes a communication line for traffic lights during past construction in Bartlesville causing the lights to be uncoordinated.

The stretch of road along U.S. Highway 75 between Adams Road and the Eastland Shopping Center is where traffic is affected most. Public Works Director Keith Henry says once ODOT installs a new communication line, traffic will flow better on 75 because people won’t be getting mixed signals.

The uncoordinated lights are giving favor to the heavier flow on traffic along this stretch of road, too, according to Keith. He says the new communication line will lessen the amount of stops for the heavier traffic.

ODOT is expected to work on moving traffic signal poles and mast arms back to the west on Adams and 75 early this week. Once that is complete, Keith says they will immediately begin work on the communication line for the traffic lights.

The City of Bartlesville will also be checking roads to see if any roads need resurfacing work in the near future.