Posted: Jul 24, 2017 2:03 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2017 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Trees in parks are at risk of death and wind damage. A master plan to replace trees in those parks is in motion, however, according to Community Development Director Lisa Beeman.

City Manager Ed Gordon says that the City of Bartlesville has gone to the small Oklahoma Forestry Service called Tree City U.S.A. to get the city’s trees for 40 years. He says Charles William Parkin is the forester in Bartlesville that has been the genesis for the trees through the years.

Beeman says Parkin continues to do good services for Bartlesville in his retirement and that he is the one that is in charge of the future tree plan for the parks.

Parkin will continue to plan with the Beeman, the Bartlesville Parks Board, and the City of Bartlesville in days to come. The plans will be presented before the Planning Committee and the Bartlesville City Council soon.