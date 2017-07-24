Posted: Jul 24, 2017 2:42 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2017 4:56 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Christopher Licavoli is facing a charge of failure to register as a sex offender in Washington County.

According to affidavit, Licavoli is listed as level one violent offender. Licavoli last gave his listed address on March 8 and did not inform the Bartlesville Police Department that he changed addresses. On June 1 Licavoli left a voicemail with the BPD saying he had changed addresses with the permission of his probation officer. On July 21 Licavoli turn himself into police custody for violation of the Mary Pippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act.

Licavoli’s next court date is set for August 4 with bond set at $10,000.