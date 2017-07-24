Posted: Jul 24, 2017 2:55 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2017 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles

An intoxicated woman returns home and causes abuse according to an affidavit. The defendant, 46 year old Angela Grace Rader from Bartlesville, faces charges for the domestic abuse leading to her arrest.

The affidavit states the victim got into an arguement with Rader who had been gone all day and was intoxicated when she came home.

She states that the victim scared her when he got into her face and yelled at her. This resulted in her pushing the victim who then retaliated with a push of his own and grabbed her hands. The police were called shortly afterwards.

When talking to the victim, the arresting officer noticed a bloody paper towel and scratches on the victims neck. The victim was attacked by being scratched after his glasses were knocked off.

Rader is to appear in court on August 16. Bond is set at $2,000.