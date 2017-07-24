Posted: Jul 24, 2017 3:27 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2017 3:27 PM

Garrett Giles

An officer stops a truck going nearly 20 miles over the speed limit on Tuxedo in Bartlesville. The officer then made contact with 48 year old Robert Steven Aggas, the driver.

According to an affidavit, Aggas had bloodshoot water eyes and confessed to having two or three beers.

Once failing the field sobriety tests, the officer checked Aggas' drivers license. He discovered that the license was revoked through the state of Oklahoma and it was later confirmed through Aggas' driving records.

Aggas is to appear in court on August 8. His bond is set at $7,500