Posted: Jul 25, 2017 7:50 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2017 7:50 AM

Bill Lynch

The status of Juvenile Detention in Osage County remains uncertain after another lengthy discussion at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. Two weeks ago Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden signed a request to terminate the contract with the Office of Juvenile Affairs, a contract that has been standing between the jail and the OJA for 20 years. The argument presented from Osage County Youth Services was that the termination of the agreement with the OJA for juvenile detention will have a dramatic and immediate effect on services in Osage County. Youth services pointed out that between 20 and 30 percent of their budget comes from their detention contract and license with the OJA for detention services; and the elimination of the contract would result in an immediate cut in funding and the withdraw of their detention license. However, the Osage County Sheriffs Office and the Jail continues to operate at maximum capacity, with the increased inmate population the Sheriff has been adamant that it is no longer a if something happens scenario and has become a when.

The Commissioners understood the severity of the situation from both sides of the argument. They do not want to terminate the contract as they see the detrimental impact it will have on youth services, but the cost of an incident within the jail involving a juvenile and an adult inmate or in the event of a riot will cause far more dire consequences for the County and parties involved. Commissioner Darren McKinney said he just wants answers.