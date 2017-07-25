Posted: Jul 25, 2017 2:26 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2017 3:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The 109th Inter-State Fair and Rodeo approaches the city of Coffeyville. This means Fun passes for the event will be on the rise. Fun passes are $40 through July 31 and will increase to $50 after August 1. Spokesperson Ruth Nicolaus says this is a good deal since it gives people access to all 8 nights of entertainment.

The grandstand events include a Demo Derby, a Monster Truck Show, LJ Jenkins Bull Riding, and the PRCA Rodeo. This includes the return of the Grandstand Jam after a two year hiatus that will feature LOCASH and Caney, Kansas native Jared Daniels.

Nicolaus adds that there will be free events.

From a history standpoint, the Inter-State Fair and Rodeo has only been cancelled two times. The event was cancelled for the first time in 1943 because of World War II. July 1, 2007 is when the event was cancelled again, because the Verdigris River flooded.

Nicolaus says the Inter-State Fair and Rodeo thrived because the Coffeyville community and everyone that wanted to come support the area came together in the face of disaster. She says the ten year anniversary of the flood is a celebration of the growth and togetherness of the event in Coffeyville.

For more information on tickets, people can go to fairandrodeo.com or they can visit the Inter-State Fair and Rodeo Facebook page. Nicolaus says people can visit the Coffeyville City Chamber for information too.