Posted: Jul 25, 2017 3:38 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2017 3:39 PM

Garrett Giles

A bicycle without a light riding across Frank Phillips leads to a foot chase in Bartlesville. According to an affidavit, Michael Wayne Lewis says he was aware he didn’t have a bicycle light while crossing a road with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or greater, so he pedaled faster.

The officer rode along side Michael who cut the officer off at the end of a parking lot near Hensley. The officer states that he then yelled for Lewis to "stop" before he took off on foot.

Michael proceed to go down an alley way, jump a fence, and enter a home. When the officer reached the home with another officer, they notified the resident of Michael’s presence in the home. The resident then stated that “Mike” was in the bathroom.

Once Michael left the bathroom he was placed under arrest for a district warrant, obstructing an officer, and riding a bicycle without a headlight.

Michael is to appear in court on August 8 and bond is set for $500.