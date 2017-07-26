Posted: Jul 26, 2017 11:01 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2017 11:01 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

District 10 State Senator Eddie Fields is a candidate for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor. The current Lieutenant Governor, Todd Lamb is term limited so the seat will be open.

Fields points to the primary duty of the office -- to preside over the State Senate when necessary. He says his experience as both a member of the house and senate makes him more qualified than other candidates.

When it comes to economic development and tourism, Fields emphasizes his strong agricultural and energy background.

Matt Pinnell and Dana Murphy have also announced their intent to run for the office.