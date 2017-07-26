Posted: Jul 26, 2017 11:38 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2017 11:38 AM

Bill Lynch

Another delay has occurred in the trial against Jeremy and Tyler Reece. Wednesday morning the Oklahoma State Court of Appeals stayed the proceedings in the case so it can consider arguments on whether the state has jurisdiction.

Jurisdiction continues to be an issue in the case where the brothers are being tried for the murder of Pawhuska Oilman Rick Holt. The brothers were arrested for the suspected murder of Holt in September of 2015.



The case has been postponed and diverted several times since the original charges where filed. Jurisdiction remains the primary argument, as the brothers are members of the Muskogee Creek tribe and Holt's body was exhumed on an Osage Nation lease the case has been taken from the State to Federal Court and returned back to the State. The preliminary hearings, which was scheduled to once again begin on Monday July 31 in Osage County Court, will be once again postponed until the State Appeals Court makes a decision.

