Posted: Jul 26, 2017 12:00 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2017 12:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Planning Commission tables plans to build a new Casey’s on the southwest corner of Madison and Nowata.

Randy Weatherly of Ambler Architects represented Casey’s in the Planning Commission meeting to rezone the property last night. He says that the location could work with the heavy commercial that already exists in the area.

Residents of Forrest Creek and homes in the area addressed their concerns at the meeting last night too. Resident Bob Bishop attended the meeting with the other residents, making statements as to how the new Casey’s could affect the residential areas.

The meeting was tabled until next month’s Planning Commission meeting partial because of the lack of information regarding a traffic impact study of U.S. 60 and the possibility of increased crime. However, Community Development Director Lisa Beeman says the process may take longer than four weeks because the report would have to be commented on by City Engineer Micah Siemers.

Other concerns from residents include lights spilling into residential areas, additional noise at night, increased trash, and decreased value to property.