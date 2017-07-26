Posted: Jul 26, 2017 1:22 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2017 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber will host an event called “Christmas in the ‘Ville” this coming winter. Chamber Executive Director Sherri Wilt says the December event will nearly take up the whole month, because they are bringing in an ice skating rink.

Wilt explains that the Chamber wanted to give a new gift this holiday season to the local people while trying to bring new people into Bartlesville.

Ice Challenge Enterprises will be using real ice for the rink which will be located in the north parking lot of the Chamber near the train depot.

The rink will be open to the public Thursday through Sunday. Thursday and Friday the rink will be open from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday the rink will be open from 1:00 to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday is when the rink will be used for private parties.

Now that the Chamber has signed the contract, Wilt says they are looking for volunteers to help with the event, which is their biggest concern. She also says they are looking entertainment for people to see while they wait in line to skate. This entertainment search includes: music groups, church choirs, kids programs, movies in the park, and a live nativity.

Carriage rides are being sought in the process. A local group is raising funds to purchase year round lights to go from Cherokee to Keeler too.

Wilt says this event is possible because of the creative, risk taking Chamber staff and the hard working community in Bartlesville.