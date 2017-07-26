Posted: Jul 26, 2017 2:34 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2017 2:34 PM

Garrett Giles

A Washington County officer finds a car with significant damage in a ditch just inside the county line. Inside, according to an affidavit, was 46-year-old Rebecca Kay Buzzard.

When talking to Buzzard, the officer noticed an alcoholic odor, watery eyes, and slurred speech by Buzzard who says she fell asleep at the wheel. When asked for her license and registration, she was unable to provide.

Soon the officer learned her license had been suspended. When performing field sobriety tests, which Buzzard failed, she admitted to drinking 12 Corona’s before driving.

Buzzard was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and failure to carry proof of security verification.

Her next court appearance is set for August 29 and with bond set at $1,000.