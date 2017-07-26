Posted: Jul 26, 2017 2:50 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2017 2:50 PM

In an attempt to reduce its prison population, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is developing a program that would release low-risk offenders into the community under supervision.



The Tulsa World reports the Board of Corrections discussed the program Tuesday at its monthly meeting.



To be considered for the program, offenders can't be convicted of violent or sex offenses. They would also need to be free of felony domestic violence convictions and be within 18 months of a projected release date.



Department of Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh says the state law empowers the department to look at different ways to reduce the prison population.



Department of Corrections spokesman Mark Myers says the state institutions' current population is at 108 percent capacity.

