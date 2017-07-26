News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jul 26, 2017 4:02 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2017 4:02 PM
PSO Announces New Project
Ben Nicholas
Public Service Company of Oklahoma announced today that they are embarking on a new project that could save customers money in the future. PSO Corporate Communications' Stan Whiteford explains The Wind Catcher Energy Connection project, and how it can save you money.
Whiteford says that there are several regulatory approvals to be completed first, but when those are, customers can see savings immediately.
Whiteford also adds that the project will have a bigger benefit than just just savings for PSO customers.
Customers will not have to sign up for the program in 2021.
