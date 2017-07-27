Indian's Advance - Play at 5:30 on Thursday

Posted: Jul 27, 2017 7:11 AM

Two Early Morning House Fires

Charlie Taraboletti
Bartlesville firefighters fought two house fires early Thursday morning.  Assistant Fire Chief Bill Hollander says the first call came in at about 4 in the morning on a house in the 1500 block of Hickory and the second call came in at about 5-thirty on a house in the 1500 block of Penn.  Hollander says it's too early to draw any conclusions.
 
It is noteworthy that both houses were vacant.

