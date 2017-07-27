Posted: Jul 27, 2017 10:22 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2017 10:22 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Scott Pruitt talked this week with leaders at the Phillips 66 Research Facility in Bartlesville. It's part of his Back to Basics Agenda -- an effort he implemented to take the EPA back to its core mission. Pruitt says he sees the company's effort to do the right thing , not just to meet a government mandate.

The visit to Bartlesville is part of Pruitt's State Action Tour to hear directly from citizens, stakeholders, governors, and business leaders to see how the EPA can partner with states to achieve environmental stewardship. You can hear our interview with Scott Pruitt Friday morning at 9:30 on AM 1400 and 93.3 FM, KWON.