Bill Lynch

For nearly a year Bird Creek tributary, located North West of Pawhuska, has been contaminated by high temperatures and toxic salinity levels as a result of leaking injection wells. The salinity level is so high, reaching 80,000 parts per million, it is twice the salinity of sea water. Aquatic life including fish and turtles have been found dead along the bank since the issue was reported in August of 2016.

The Environmental Protection Agency along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs were contacted in 2016 but the investigation did not gain much traction until the new administration took over. EPA Administrator and former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt turned his attention to the issue as soon as he was appointed in February of this year and has made a commitment to the residence of Osage County that the issue will be resolved. Pruitt sat down with KWON/KYFM/KRIG/KPGM this week and discussed the Bird Creek salinity contamination.

Temperatures in the tributary have reached in excess of 100 degree as a result of the contamination, and the City of Pawhuska rerouted it's water supply in order to avoid pollution through ground water. The issue is still being resolved by the EPA but Pruitt says under his administration progress will be made.