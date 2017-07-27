Posted: Jul 27, 2017 2:36 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2017 2:36 PM

Another accident has been reported in Bartlesville. Around 3 this afternoon, an accident occured at Swan and Nowata. Two cars were involved, as they both collided with damage to the fronts of both vehicles. One was a red four door sedan, the other, a blue truck.

Ambulance arrived on the scene as well. The road is currently open, however, do still avoid that area if possible.