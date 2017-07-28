Posted: Jul 28, 2017 3:19 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2017 3:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Senator James Lankford says he is deeply disappointed that the senate was unable to repeal and replace Obamacare. Lankford supported the Health Care Freedom Act in order to move forward to a House-Senate conference committee process. The bill was voted down by a vote of 49 to 51.

Lankford says he and his staff have worked for years to develop solutions to our national healthcare crisis. The senator says he is concerned that rates will continue to skyrocket and insurance options will continue to fade.

In Oklahoma, the tax penalties of Obamacare mostly fall on people who make less than $50,000 a year. He pledged to continue to work to get relief for all Oklahoma families who daily deal with the consequences of Obamacare. While some have benefited from the subsidies of Obamacare, it is clear that an equal number have also been harmed from the law.

Healthcare insurance premiums have increased 76 percent on average for Oklahoma residents on the Affordable Care Act federal exchange this year. Oklahoma is one of five states to only have one insurer on the exchange (Blue Cross Blue Shield) in 2017, joining South Carolina, Alaska, Alabama and Wyoming.