Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Water Department crews have closed a portion of Tuxedo Boulevard near Young Street. The westbound lane of Tuxedo is closed to facilitate repairs of a line break in the area. According to Chief Communications Officer for the city, Keli Williams, the lane will be re-opened some time next week.