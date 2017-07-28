Posted: Jul 28, 2017 2:57 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2017 3:27 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville woman is in the Washington County Correctional Facility on multiple misdemeanors. Rachel Lynn Justice was taken in for driving without a license, obstructing drivers view or control, failure of proof of security verification, and failure to use a seat-belt.



According to an affidavit, an officer noticed a white van driving on tuxedo with tape covering the rear window, causing the obstruction of the driver. When the officer pulled Justice over, she could neither provide a license nor insurance.



Justice pleaded guilty in arraignments on Friday. Her next court date is set for August 7, with bond set at $500.