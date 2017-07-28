Posted: Jul 28, 2017 3:11 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2017 3:52 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man, who has prior experience with law enforcement, is in the Washington County Correctional Facility again. William Smith was taken into custody on Thursday for being intoxicated in public.



According to an affidavit, a deputy was reporting for duty when Smith approached him at the rear door of the Sheriff's office. The deputy recognized Smith, and asked if he could help him. Smith asked the deputy if anyone had been harassed by the satellites and computers. The deputy recognized that smith was under the influence of methamphetamine.



Smith was placed under arrest, and was asked when the last time he used meth. Smith replied “What does it matter, but it was a lot.”



Others in the facility noted that Smith had been run off of the property several times that evening. Bond was set for $500, with his next court date scheduled for August 7.