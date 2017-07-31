Posted: Jul 31, 2017 9:54 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2017 10:18 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

In the unfinished business portion of the meeting the commissioners discussed a resolution between South Coffeyville and Nowata County for 911 addressing and mapping. However, no agreement was reached for the second consecutive week.

In the new business portion of the meeting the commissioners opened a bid for concrete from Midwest Minerals but opted to table the accepting of the bid because only one was submitted.

Sheriff deputy Ed Wofford was appointed as the new Emergency Manager for the county, a position that was previously vacant. All three districts reached agreements with Tri-County Tech for monthly safety meetings as well.

Sheriff Sandy Hadley received multiple donations that were approved by the commissioners. Among the donations included $2140 in cash donations, two cars from the Bartlesville police Department and two cases of paper.

All other agenda items were accepted.