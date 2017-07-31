Posted: Jul 31, 2017 10:18 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2017 10:02 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning to take action on several items, including a bid opening. Bid Number 17-01 was opened for a water truck that could hold 4-thousand gallons. The commissioners received two bids, and accepted those bids for review.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle said that he hopes he will have one lane open at the dam by November 8, and that he is in communication with the Oklahoma Department Of Transportation, The Army Corps of Engineers, and Senator Julie Daniels.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap announced that the Matoka Bridge opening date has been amended, and the new opening will be on August 24, at 2 in the afternoon.

After the meeting, when asked, Commissioner Dunlap responded to a report that the Washington County Fair Building would see major repair work after this year's fair.

All other items were approved, all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9, as it is their first of the month meeting.