Bill Lynch

After several weeks of discussion regarding the termination of the contract for Juvenile Detention at the Osage County Jail, the Office of Juvenile Affairs Deputy Director Terry Smith presented a notice of termination to the Osage County Commissioners Monday morning.

Sheriff Eddie Virden had signed a request for termination with Osage County Youth Services several weeks ago and the Commissioners had been deliberating on whether to approve or deny the request. However, with the notice of termination from the OJA the County's hands are now tied and Osage County will no longer provide a location for Juvenile Detention.

The facility at the Osage County Jail could only house eight juvenile offenders at any time, now with the new vacancy the Sheriffs Department will be able to convert the pod back to the adult offender standard and increase their capacity by 20 adults.