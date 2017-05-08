News
OJA Terminates Osage County Contract
After several weeks of discussion regarding the termination of the contract for Juvenile Detention at the Osage County Jail, the Office of Juvenile Affairs Deputy Director Terry Smith presented a notice of termination to the Osage County Commissioners Monday morning.
Sheriff Eddie Virden had signed a request for termination with Osage County Youth Services several weeks ago and the Commissioners had been deliberating on whether to approve or deny the request. However, with the notice of termination from the OJA the County's hands are now tied and Osage County will no longer provide a location for Juvenile Detention.
The facility at the Osage County Jail could only house eight juvenile offenders at any time, now with the new vacancy the Sheriffs Department will be able to convert the pod back to the adult offender standard and increase their capacity by 20 adults.
The Commissioners are already prepared to bring the topic to their Circuit Engineering District and to the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma meetings in the coming months. They have discussed in meetings building a collaborated North East Oklahoma Juvenile Detention Facility. However, the Commissioners will need the support and funds from the other 10 CED Counties, as well as the support from ACCO. OJA's Terry Smith stated that the detention facility contract and the youth services contract are separate entities and one should not adversely effect the other.
