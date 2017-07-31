Posted: Jul 31, 2017 2:29 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2017 3:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse today. Larry Easter is facing felony charges of domestic assault and battery for an incident that occurred last week. This isn’t the first time Easter has faced charges of this nature.

According to an affidavit, Easter became angry with his girlfriend and began yelling names at her. He then grabbed her throat and slammed her on the ground. Easter also destroyed the victim’s cell phone as she was trying to call 911. At one point the victim claims Easter shoved dirt and rocks into her mouth to get her to stop calling for help.

Easter’s next court date is set for September 1 with bond set at $2,000.