Posted: Jul 31, 2017 4:04 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2017 4:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

Police say a man's body has been found in a wooded area west of downtown Tulsa, near the Arkansas River.



Police say the body was found Sunday after a person walking in the woods reported smelling a foul odor shortly before noon.



Police say the man has not been identified and it isn't known how long the body had been in the woods.



The body is being sent to the state medical examiner's office to identify it and determine the cause of death.

