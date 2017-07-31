Posted: Jul 31, 2017 6:30 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2017 6:30 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

An Owasso man is in the Osage County jail charged with committing lewd or lacivious acts with a minor. The Osage County Sheriff's office reports it was notified Friday of a possible molestation which allegedly occurred in the southern part of the county.

Upon arrival the deputy interviewed several people including the alleged victim. The officer determined there was cause to try and locate the suspect, 33 year old Casey Benjamin Roe of Owasso. The Osage County Officer made contact with the Owasso Police Department and together they were able to locate Roe at his home.

Police read Roe his Miranda rights and he said he would like to speak with his attorney. The deputy then arrested Roe and took him to the Osage County Jail for booking.