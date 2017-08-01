Posted: Aug 01, 2017 12:06 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2017 12:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County School Supply Drive is coming this weekend to Washington County. While registration is closed for students, help is still needed. Donations and volunteers are needed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to pack the backpacks with supplies.

Carol Beck from the drive says that help is needed Friday, and once that day is over, help is needed the rest of the weekend and Monday as well.

The drive will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 210 E 9th St, Bartlesville. Supplies are still needed as well. You can volunteer and donate by going to their website, packthebackpacks.org.

