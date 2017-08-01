Posted: Aug 01, 2017 4:25 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2017 5:09 PM

Ben Nicholas

As summer is winding down, school is gearing up. Dewey Public Schools will have it's first day of school on August 17. As school gets back in session, it's important that drivers be aware that school buses and children will be out in the area in the early mornings.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says that there are a few buses that pick up earlier, but all of the information on bus routs can be found at Dewey's Back To School Night on August 15 for Elementary and Middle School students and parents. Elementary School's time is from5-to-6:30 that evening, and Middle School's time is from 6-to-7:30 that evening.