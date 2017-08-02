Posted: Aug 02, 2017 8:59 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2017 8:59 AM

Public Service Company’s American Electric Power Foundation awarded a 75 thousand dollar grant to Bartlesville’s C. J. “Pete” Silas Boys and Girls Club. The Foundation provided the money to provide cutting edge resources for science and art programming labs in the new club facility.

External Affairs Manager for PSO, Michael Gordon says he is thrilled to see the AEP Foundation contribution being offered to the Pete Silas Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville. He says the Boys & Girls Club has been such a vital partner to parents and guardians to reinforce academic success, community involvement and strong character, and making healthy choices. The STEAM labs will be another resource to help club members explore interests in Science Technology Engineering Math, and even Art, and tap into their potential.

The space will allow for hands on experiments, academic research on lab computers, robotic coursework. Club Director of Program Development, Jacob Wilson says the Boys and Girls Club already offers a wide variety of age appropriate S.T.E.M. and art programming at the Club. He knows that the more interactive and fun activities are for our members, the more likely they are to learn and retain the concepts.