Charlie Taraboletti

The Price Tower Arts Center is one of twelve sites -- only two within the United States -- to receive a 75 thousand dollar Getty Foundatoin "Keeping It Modern" grant.

The initiative supports projects that advance the long-term preservation, protection, and maintenance of outstanding 20th century buildings. Grants are awarded on the basis of the prominence of the building's architect, the design quality, the type and use of materials, the level of authenticity, the current state of preservation, current and future use, and the potential to serve as a model for the conservation of other modern buildings.

According to the Getty Foundation website, while the Price Tower Arts Center has carefully preserved and adapted the tower to meet contemporary needs, additional structural and mechanical repairs at the historic site are necessary. The Price Tower Board recognizes that such repairs will be successful only if they are done systematically. A comprehensive conservation management plan will be developed that takes a holistic view of the building's long-term care and promises to deepen the field's understanding of the skyscraper's architectural significance.

Common maintenance issues, such as roof repairs, repainting, drainage, or mechanical upgrades, fall outside the scope of Keeping It Modern.