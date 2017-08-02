Posted: Aug 02, 2017 10:23 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2017 10:23 AM

Ben Nicholas

A physician with offices in Tulsa and Tahlequah, entered into a settlement agreement to pay $120,000 to resolve civil allegations.

According to the settlement agreement, Dr. George Cohlmia dispensed controlled substances outside of his DEA registered location and permitted employees to purchase and dispense controlled substances to themselves, other employees, and himself, between April 2013 and June 2015. It was further alleged that Dr. Cohlmia failed to keep an inventory and other required records concerning the ordering, receipt and dispensing of controlled substances.

This case comes on the heels of several Tulsa area doctors being investigated and charged with illegal perscriptions and distribution of pain killers, including opiods. So far, no doctors in Washington County have been tried.

The claims asserted by the government are allegations only, and there has not been any determination of liability.

